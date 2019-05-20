Villu paatu gets a digi remake

Rajat Sebastian By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Modern problems require modern solutions,” said actor Dave Chappelle in 2004. Set aside the memes that were made using the line, Dave’s quote is, in all aspects of life, still relevant. The modern solution in question is digitising a traditional art form with projectors, big screens and stereo sound systems. Ramanan Athani is on a quest to modernise villu paatu, an art form which is in a dismal state in the country.

Villu paatu, also known as villadichampaatu, is an ancient form of musical storytelling in India in which the narration is interspersed with music. The art was mainly popular in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A ‘villu’ (bow) is the primary musical instrument for villu paatu artists.

Ramanan never wanted to see his dearest art form in such an endangered state. “Rather than playing the art form as it is, I thought of a different idea which made me use videography and digital media,” he said.

The artist projects videos on a big screen before every villu paatu performance with the support of high definition audio systems. He says the video played gives the audience an idea about the story he is going to play with Villu. “The videos are made with the help of multimedia studios and includes scenes from movies, graphics and animations. The projector, speakers and other equipment required for the performance are on rent. All expenses for the same are met by myself and my fellow artists”, he said. His first digitalised performance was titled ‘Rakshakante Jananam’, which he played at Nedumbassery on May 6, on the biblical story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ramanan started learning the art form all by himself before the age of 11. Inspired from villu paatu performance in the 1952 Malayalam film ‘Puthiya Aakasham Puthiya Bhumi’, Ramanan first performed at the age of 11.

He has performed villu paatu along with works of poet Changampuzha’s ‘Ramanan’, Vallathol’s ‘Magdalena Mariyam’, Thirunalloor Karunakaran’s ‘Raani’, Vayalar’s ‘Aayisha’ and ‘Sita Swayamvaram’. His performance with Kumaranasan’s ‘Karuna’ was staged over 100 times across the state. Ramanan, who mainly played in churches and temples has also received awards for villu paatu including Folklore Academy Award and Dr Ambedkar National Excellence Award.

Apart from this, he is also a sportsperson. After he was appointed in the Indian Postal Department in 1975, Ramanan was, however, forced to take a break from villu paatu.

He feels it is the duty of an artist to incorporate changes in the art depending on the surroundings. “An artist must be aware of what is happening around him and try to modify art. However, in doing so, one must ensure that the true essence of the art is not lost”, he said.