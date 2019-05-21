Home Cities Kochi

147-year-old library in Fort Kochi seeks powerful saviour

Power supply to K J Herschel Memorial Library was disconnected six months ago

The K J Herschel Memorial Library at Fort Kochi

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: The K J Herschel Memorial Library in Fort Kochi has a rich history to boast of. The 147-year-old library was the only place in the district where magazines like Time and Life were available in the 1900s. Started in 1872, the library was shifted to the current building in 1971.

"It was named after former municipal chairman and freedom fighter K J Herschel," says K J Sohan who was a  former Mayor. However, the library cuts a sorry figure today. With no power supply and premises that stink, the treasure trove is rotting away to oblivion.

The power supply to the library was disconnected six months ago. "There was a small room next to the library. The power to the building was taken from there since long. However, when the Corporation decided to demolish that room, the power supply was cut off. Today, the staff and visitors are struggling with the heat," said Aziz, a staffer. 

The library houses books from the British era, newspapers, magazines and research reference materials that attract students, librarians and tourists. 

"People do come here to read or to see the building modelled on old Murphy radio. But, without power supply, nobody will stay inside for more than a minute," adds Aziz. 

Though the building is owned by the Corporation, they are least concerned about it. Said Haseena, the librarian," My tenure here started only two months back and I have been visiting the Corporation office since then. Now, I have been told that the file has moved to the accounts 
department," she said.

Meanwhile, Shiny Mathew, councillor, assured the power supply will be restored soon. "It was only after the power supply to the nearby building was cut did I know that the library was using it. Since that was against the law, we couldn't do anything.

However, the proceedings are on and the power will be restored soon," she added. KSEB Mattancherry division assistant engineer Simi said they received the application in this regard only on March 30. "The Corporation has received the demand notice on April 6. The connection will be provided as soon as the Corporation pays an amount of Rs 6,054," she added.

