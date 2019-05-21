Ambassadors from 25 countries to reach Kochi tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the International Solar Alliance (ISA)’s initiative for suitable models to promote solar energy, a delegation of 25 Ambassadors and the High Commissioners will arrive in Kochi on Wednesday. The delegation will visit Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Nedumbassery and solar powered ferry ‘Adithya’ at Vaikom, a CIAL release said.

The release stated CIAL had been identified by ISA as one of the models and the proposed visit will give a fillip to CIAL’s effort to take its project to the next level helping it contribute globally as a consultant. The high profile delegation will reach CIAL at 10 am on Wednesday and discuss with CIAL authorities. Later they will be guided to CIAL’s main solar power plant for a field visit.

The delegation comprises of the Ambassadors/High Commissioners from 25 African countries including Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria and Tanzania and also from countries like France, Brazil, Chile, Malaysia, Bolivia and Sri Lanka. ISA is an alliance of 74 countries initiated by India and France formed in 2015.