Breaking shackles: The Throttle Angel  

For Tana, stunt riding is more than a hobby, she sees it as a sport and cautions against conflating it with reckless racing through traffic.

Tana Luciya Joji

By Maria Sony &  Akhil R Kumar
Express News Service

KOCHI: A girl performing bike stunts is sure to raise some eyebrows. But Tana Luciya Joji has broken many stereotypes. A freestyle stunt rider from Kottayam, she is a member of a stunt team named  'The Street Lordz'. 

Just a year after she started bike stunt riding, Tana recently performed at the University College of Engineering (UCE), Thodupuzha.  "I think my first show could not have been any better. People at UCE were amazing and made us feel a lot more heroic. I always wondered how my first stunt show would be like, but the reality was profoundly better than my expectations," said Tana about her first performance.
Tana hopes the domain for women bike stunt riders improves in the country. "I believe there is very little opportunity for girls to take up the sport in India without any backing. It is very expensive and sponsorships are not easy to get. Also, finding a place to practice is difficult since it cannot be done on public roads," she said.

Excited at the prospect of competing in pro league tournaments, Tana wants to mentor girls who are passionate about bike stunt riding. "I would love to help other girls who wish to learn stunts once I feel confident about my skill. The impact I can make for now is to show girls that they can do it too," she said.
Tana's journey began on the modest Bajaj Avenger. She remembers watching the videos of Sarah Lezito, dubbed by many as the world's best female stunt rider, and hoping she could do the same. Her family recognised her zeal and bought her a bike with a low set seat which was apt for her height.  "My family’s support is everything to me, without them I wouldn't be where I am now. Thankfully, I did not face much disagreement from relatives because my parents were ok with it," she says.

For Tana, stunt riding is more than a hobby, she sees it as a sport and cautions against conflating it with reckless racing through traffic. "It’s unfortunate that people think stunt riding is entertainment but its actually a sport and has got its own value. All stunt riders must be aware of that and shouldn't take public roads for granted," comments Tana.
 

