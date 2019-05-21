Pink Plane Challenge set to inspire more women to take to skies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When she was 14, Pallavi Raveendran boarded an aeroplane for the first time in her life. And that's the day she began dreaming about soaring the skies. While Pallavi exists in the critically-acclaimed Uyare, there are a lot of girls who dream of their place in the skies. But only a few take it up as a career option. To help them realise their dreams, flying enthusiast and FlyAir Technologies founder Kiran SS is planning to organise the Pink Plane Challenge 2019.

The initiative aims to create and advance awareness among women about the jobs in aviation and the skills which are required for the same.



The Pink Plane Challenge is a workshop cum championship of Model Paper Airplane by the FlyAir Technologies, in association with the Kerala State Women's Development Department (KSWDC), for girls who dream to fly and have a career in the aviation field. “Women should be trained in every field, especially if it is considered a domain of men. Over the years, we have seen only a few women join aviation courses and build a career in it. This has to change and that's the reason behind curating such an event,” said Kiran.

Inspired by the Wright Brothers who brought together their ideas and invented the airplane, the workshop will include more than 100 students from across the state who will fly their Model Paper Airplane to mark the Pink Plane Challenge. Events such as longest plane, balloon blast, boomerang, time of flight, cargo transport, circle follow and collapse will be conducted.



"This is the first time we are conducting an event exclusively for girl students. In the workshop, we will also conduct aviation-related competitions, including making paper planes, for students," said Kiran. Workshops will be conducted by former women pilots and members of the Kerala Flying Club.



FlyAir Technologies was established in 2014 with a long vision of propagating the spirit of flying and letting students flourish in the field of aviation.