Home Cities Kochi

Chandu Menon's ‘Indulekha’ steps onto a digital platform

In 1889, a century before debates raged on women empowerment, O Chandu Menon wrote 'Indulekha', which went on to become a landmark in the history of Malayalam literature.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: In 1889, a century before debates raged on women empowerment, O Chandu Menon wrote 'Indulekha', which went on to become a landmark in the history of Malayalam literature.
'Indulekha', the bold and eloquent protagonist, and her romantic relationship with Madhavan was iconic in many ways, but the subtext about patriarchy and cultural decline went on to be studied and dissected by many. The concept 'Indulekha' advocated, like the importance of education and women's rights, remains very relevant even today.

As the Malayalam's cult classic turns 130 this year, the O Chandu Menon Foundation has decided to revive the memory and relevance of 'Indulekha' by launching a website for the same. The platform 'www.indulekha.online', helmed by the writer's great-granddaughter Dr Chaithanya Unni, was launched recently in Australia.

"Dr Chaithanya has conceptualised the web platform long back. For Malayali women, the character of Indulekha is an inspiration. Her fierce nature and eloquence made her a role model. The topics put forth in 'Indulekha', including atheism and Darwin's theory of evolution, hold utmost significance and the website is a way to uphold and honour these ideas," says Arathy, coordinator, O Chandu Menon Foundation.
Besides introducing us to the author, the website gives a brief preview of the book, the foundation and the musical  'Indulekha' performed by Dr Chaithanya herself. 

The foundation is also working on digitalising the novel, and this is expected to finish by December. "There are other plans like digitalising the research papers and academic studies done on 'Indulekha', says Arathy. 

The unabridged version, which was recovered from the British Library, will also feature on the website soon. A study on the work done by critics P K Rajasekharan and P Venugopalan has also been featured. 

"A meeting on Indulekha was held recently at Thrissur. Many papers were presented on the same. We hope to publish these on the website," added Arathy.

The website is also a means to highlight the activities undertaken by the foundation. This includes a short film festival which will be launched soon. "We are inviting shorts made on the topic 'A man who stands for a woman'. Also, there is a plan to launch a scholarship for girl students," said Arathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indulekha chandu menon Books

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp