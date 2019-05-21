Chandu Menon's ‘Indulekha’ steps onto a digital platform

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In 1889, a century before debates raged on women empowerment, O Chandu Menon wrote 'Indulekha', which went on to become a landmark in the history of Malayalam literature.

'Indulekha', the bold and eloquent protagonist, and her romantic relationship with Madhavan was iconic in many ways, but the subtext about patriarchy and cultural decline went on to be studied and dissected by many. The concept 'Indulekha' advocated, like the importance of education and women's rights, remains very relevant even today.

As the Malayalam's cult classic turns 130 this year, the O Chandu Menon Foundation has decided to revive the memory and relevance of 'Indulekha' by launching a website for the same. The platform 'www.indulekha.online', helmed by the writer's great-granddaughter Dr Chaithanya Unni, was launched recently in Australia.

"Dr Chaithanya has conceptualised the web platform long back. For Malayali women, the character of Indulekha is an inspiration. Her fierce nature and eloquence made her a role model. The topics put forth in 'Indulekha', including atheism and Darwin's theory of evolution, hold utmost significance and the website is a way to uphold and honour these ideas," says Arathy, coordinator, O Chandu Menon Foundation.

Besides introducing us to the author, the website gives a brief preview of the book, the foundation and the musical 'Indulekha' performed by Dr Chaithanya herself.

The foundation is also working on digitalising the novel, and this is expected to finish by December. "There are other plans like digitalising the research papers and academic studies done on 'Indulekha', says Arathy.

The unabridged version, which was recovered from the British Library, will also feature on the website soon. A study on the work done by critics P K Rajasekharan and P Venugopalan has also been featured.

"A meeting on Indulekha was held recently at Thrissur. Many papers were presented on the same. We hope to publish these on the website," added Arathy.

The website is also a means to highlight the activities undertaken by the foundation. This includes a short film festival which will be launched soon. "We are inviting shorts made on the topic 'A man who stands for a woman'. Also, there is a plan to launch a scholarship for girl students," said Arathy.