Gold heist: CI appointed as investigation officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the police failing to get any crucial clue in the sensational Edayar gold heist case, the district Police Chief Rahul R Nair has appointed Aluva CI N S Saleesh as the new investigation officer, replacing Binanipuram sub-inspector Anoop C Nair.

“Since the case is a serious one, we wanted the case to be probed by a CI-level officer. ASP and DySP-level officers will head the investigation. So far we haven’t received any crucial evidence,” said Rahul Nair.

On May 9, robbers on bikes made away with 20 kg of gold nuggets when they were being transported to the CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd, Edayar, for refining. Though the police doubted an insider’s role, they are yet to make any headway. Though the police started examining the call details of all the employees of CGR Metalloys, they are yet find a clue.

“The data collection is still on. Within a few days, we will complete the procedure. At present, we don’t have any crucial evidence,” said Saleesh.