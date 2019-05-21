Nuals to give C75,000 cash prize to int’l moot winners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National University of the Advanced Legal Studies (Nuals) will give a cash prize of B75,000 to Nuals team, which came in the top four in the recently held global moot court competition based on the environment. The moot court was held at Florida. The executive council of Nuals under the chairmanship of K C Sunny, vice-chancellor, took the decision. Aisha Potty MLA, Law secretary B G Hareendranath, K B Mohandas, Dr G C Gopala Pillai and Nagaraj Narayan took part in the discussions.

Lijin Varughese, Nikitha Susan Paulson and Samyukta Ramaswamy secured the distinction in the 23rd Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition held at the Stetson University of Law, Gulfport, Florida, USA.

Other teams which came in the top four are National Law School in Bengaluru, Singapore National University and the University of Philippines. Nuals has already initiated a series of innovative and novel academic programmes in pursuit to strive for excellence as a preferred global destination for legal studies.