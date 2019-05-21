Home Cities Kochi

Police tortured Adithya in custody, alleges father

Meanwhile, the police officers in the investigation team denied any physical or mental torture.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sacaria Valavi, father of the techie arrested in the forged document case, said the police used third-degree torture methods on his son. Sacaria, who met Adithya in the jail on Monday, said the police forced him to name Fr Tony Kallokarran as the man behind the forgery. 

“I had undergone angioplasty and Adithya was taking care of me at the hospital. Of late, he was looking depressed and when enquired, Adithya said he has to submit some reports as part of his course. On Wednesday, he reached home late at night. When asked, he told there is nothing to bother about. The next day, he did not come home. Only when we enquired with his friends and college that we came to know that he was in police custody,” Sacaria said.

Sacaria said he did not know anything about the document and the case. “The police did not allow us to meet Adithya when they kept him in custody. They recorded his arrest only after the people started protesting in front of the DySP office in Aluva. We saw several bruises on his body when we met him. They tortured him for three days. He was crying and asked us to say sorry to Fr Tony,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the police officers in the investigation team denied any physical or mental torture. “We had behaved in a friendly manner with the accused. Even Adithya did not complain about custodial torture while he was produced before the magistrate,” an officer said.

