Home Cities Kochi

Strokes that speak a thousand words

K Gomathi, the first woman to graduate in engineering from Kerala University, has displayed her artworks at Datham 2019

Published: 21st May 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

K Gomathi

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty years ago, when K Gomathi stepped down from her professional duties as the joint director of Technical Education, she knew what she wanted to do in her retirement years. The first woman graduate of Kerala University decided to take her passion for the arts seriously and enrolled under artist B D Dethan to master her skill. This was 20 years ago.

Now at 80, the educationist-cum-painter has grown with the times, displaying her art at various galleries in Thiruvananthapuram. Her latest work at ‘Datham 2019’ of a couple selling tubers near Vattiyoorkavu at the Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan has garnered a lot of appreciation from viewers. 

“I was inspired by Dethan’s works. His strokes have always fascinated me and made me want to  paint,” said Gomathi. She makes muses of real-life imagery. The seeds of her passion was sowed early on in life. “I remember painting the portrait of Jesus during my school days. It was my first ever painting. I remember being fascinated with painting babies,” said Gomathi.

Gomathi said she starts her day with painting. “Painting is a daily part of my routine. The only time I take a break is when I travel abroad to visit my daughter,” she said. 
Her picture series of Indian brides- Brahmin, Nair, Muslim and Christian, has also gained her a lot of attention. Some days, Gomathi wakes up in the middle of the night to paint. “Sometimes an idea strikes me then,” she said.

Interestingly, Gomathi has always associated painting with the skies. “The colours in the sky are diverse. The various hues can be depicted in many ways, including an evening sky, cloudy or a clear sky,” she said. 

Gomathi holds a PhD in Electrical engineering. She says in those days women who pursued engineering were very rare. “I wanted to become a doctor but pursued engineering at the College of Engineering, Trivandrum. 

Initially, there was another girl with me but she left owing to personal reasons,” Gomathi said. Ask her how it felt being the only girl to pursue the course, she says it was quite a challenge. “There were no separate washrooms. I had to use the staff washrooms,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Gomathi Painting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp