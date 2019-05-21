Home Cities Kochi

Translating a little flame

 It is said some cover songs are as good as its original version. The testimony of this is often seen on YouTube.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is said some cover songs are as good as its original version. The testimony of this is often seen on YouTube. This is the first thing that comes to one’s mind when you read ‘Nooru Cherunaalangal’, the Malayalam translation of author Preeti Shenoy’s A Hundred Little Flames, by Kabani C. 
This is an excerpt from the book. ‘“People like to live in matchboxes, where there is not even a piece of land. You should always live in a structure where you can step out and feel Mother Earth, not be half-suspended like Trishanku in the sky,” Gopal Shanker always said.’ These words, to the reader’s delight, makes more sense in Gopal’s mother tongue Malayalam. 

Preeti’s book is about 26-year-old Ayan, who is sent to live with his cranky grandfather Gopal, who broke his feet in a fall. The former had lost his job in Pune at the same time. The story intricately follows the relationship between the two as Ayan’s father plans to sell the ancestral home and land. While Ayan has a life lying ahead of him, Gopal lives in the past. 

With a major chunk of the story set in Poongavanam village, it only makes sense to publish its translated version. And who else is the best at translating this uncomplicated text which resonates with bliss than Kabani. She has already translated numerous contemporary works - such as Shobhaa De’s Socialite Evenings, Paulo Coelho’s The Spy and Chetan Bhagat’s The Girl in Room 105. 

What makes Nooru Cherunaalangal stand out is the description of the countryside and Ayan’s memories of spending a vacation at his ancestral home. Kabani has done a wonderful job at invoking long-forgotten memories by instantly transporting the reader to a different world. A Hundred Little Flames, published in 2017, is one of the best works by Preeti. Kabani’s translation has helped the work to achieve perfection. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Songs Music Preeti Shenoy Kabani C

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp