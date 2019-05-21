Home Cities Kochi

UK groups offer research support to rebuild state

Published: 21st May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UK-based International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) have offered research support to the state government in its mission to rebuild Kerala. 

The assurance was given during the visit of Finance minister Thomas Issac to the ACCA headquarters in London. Thomas Issac was welcomed by Lucia Real-Martin, Lead Market Director, ACCA and Tom Joseph, Director, Strategy and Development, ISDC. 

Issac shared his vision and plans on various infrastructure development agendas for the state along with its financial implications. ACCA and ISDC have shared the best joint research practices in the public sector and will extend their research support to various key financial elements of the state. 

ACCA is a global body of professional accountants and ISDC, a British education provider, supports growth and expansion plans of ACCA in India and other emerging economies. 

ACCA Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ISDC

