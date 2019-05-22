A green step to school

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the next academic year is set to begin, why not start it off on an eco-friendly note. ‘Changathicheppu’ can be your green step to saving the environment when schools and colleges reopen this year. The students of St Teresa’s College along with members of the Kudumbashree trained under them are bringing out pencil and pen pouches made from tailoring waste.

The women and students collect the tailoring waste from tailoring shops in their neighbourhood and these are being used to make the pouches. As many as 10,000 of these upcycled pouches are set to be pumped into the market this academic year which will be a green alternative to rexine-based pouches currently sold in the market.

‘Changathicheppu’ is the joint initiative of St Teresa’s College and Haritha Keralam Mission. “Our objective is to upcycle the tailoring waste which would otherwise be burnt. We conducted a survey from which we understood that the textile waste was being burnt. So we are in essence preventing the textile waste from being burnt and give an eco-alternative to the rexine pouches that are being sold to the students.

The children also learn a green message,” says Nirmala Padmanabhan, associate professor, department of economics and the nodal officer of Society of Teresians for Environment Protection (STEP). The pouches are manufactured by Kudumbashree women under Trippunithara municipality, Paravoor and Mulanthuruthi panchayats.

A similar initiative was pioneered last year by team STEP wherein the students of the college made pouches using the tailoring waste collected from their neighbourhood. As many as 3,000 pouches were made and they could all be sold. “We piloted the move last year and were just testing the waters. With the immense success rate, we thought of launching the initiative this year too,” says Nirmala.

This year, the eco-initiative is being jointly implemented by the STEP team of St. Teresa’s and the Haritha Kerala Mission. “The idea is to scale this project by spreading it in various parts of the state. This is an ideal way to upcycle the tailoring waste, said N Jagajeevan, consultant, Haritha Keralam Mission. Apart from college students, a few municipalities are also involved in the programme. “In these municipalities, the Kudumbashree women are collecting the tailoring waste from their neighbourhood and making pouches from them,” says Nirmala.

Angel AP, a BSc Home Science student who is part of the programme says that Changathicheppu is one of the right approaches to reach out to school students with the green message. The pouches are available in the market and can be bought from the Cochin Shipyard co-operative stores in Ernakulam and all the H&C stores in the city.