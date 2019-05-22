Home Cities Kochi

Effective implementation of development scheme changes lives

 When a project or scheme is well implemented, it brings about a sea of change in the living conditions of the beneficiaries.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:09 AM

The newly constructed toilets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When a project or scheme is well implemented, it brings about a sea of change in the living conditions of the beneficiaries. Many a time, development projects either fail to get off the starting blocks or fizzle out midway. But in the case of S M P Colony in Tripunithura, the implementation of the Ambedkar Grama Vikasana Scheme has changed the lives of the residents.

A once-neglected place, things began to take a good turn once the scheme was implemented at S M P Colony. "The Rs 1 crore project was contracted to Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd (KEL)," said K V Francis, councillor of ward 18. According to him, the scheme was implemented besides the activities undertaken by the municipality.

The colony in ward number 10 and 18 comprises around 55 families. "Under the scheme, the construction of the outer boundary wall, renovation of a club building, construction of an auditorium and public toilets were undertaken. Besides these, the maintenance work of 39 houses was carried out, roads were paved, an auditorium was constructed and a 1,000-litre water tank was installed," said Chandran, a resident of the colony. 

The residents are a happy lot and are satisfied with the pace at which the work is going on. "Taking the upcoming temple festival in the colony into consideration, KEL has completed the construction of the public toilets and installed the water tank. They are planning to complete the construction of the auditorium near the temple before the monsoon. M Swaraj MLA has promised to release more funds from the MLA fund if the expenditure exceeds the amount sanctioned in the scheme," said Sugunan N K, secretary of Sree Balamurugan Temple. 

According to him, only the paving of the roads with inter-locking tiles remain. "This will be completed in the final phase," added Sugunan, who is also a member of a committee formed to monitor the progress of the work.

"The work has been going on regularly for months. They also considered building attached toilets to the houses of a few physically-challenged people and elderly widowers," said Sujatha, another resident. 
Building toilets was not part of the scheme but was later included after it was found to be a necessity. "The work is in the last phase and will be finished with the paving of the roads," said Swaraj. The same scheme is also getting implemented at Yogaparambu Colony in Kumbalam.
(With inputs from Rajat Sebastian and Sonal Chacko)

