Home Cities Kochi

Grow your own vertical salad garden 

At a time when doctors and nutritionists alike are promoting healthy eating habits like having green leafy vegetables, the unavailability of fresh pesticide-free greens is posing a big problem.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Maya Varghese | Photo: A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when doctors and nutritionists alike are promoting healthy eating habits like having green leafy vegetables, the unavailability of fresh pesticide-free greens is posing a big problem. To grow greens oneself in a city is tough, because of the space constraints, lack of time and manpower.

Maya Varghese also felt the same way. “Although I like farming, managing work, kids and family along with looking after plants would have been difficult. But I did manage to jump head first into the gardening mania,” said Maya, who had developed the smart vertical garden.

A believer in the ‘grow your own food’ concept, Maya didn’t want the idea to remain just that. “The aim was to make available an affordable option which will bring about a green revolution in the city,” she said. According to Maya, she tried gardening in a small area in the backyard of her house. But the plot was small and the lone coconut tree blocked much-needed sunlight.

This led to lower yields. So, Maya decided to go in for grow bags. Yet again she saw that the plants which had the good fortune to be placed in sunlight grew better than the others. So Maya got all the grow bags shifted to the spot but the garden ended up looking cramped. 

Finally, the rains came, and it had the opposite effect.  “A single rain completely destroyed the plants in the grow bags. So I decided to put up a poly house. Now, the poly house too had the same issues when it came to sunlight but the plants were growing okay. However, we decided to shift it to another plot of land due to some issues,” she said. According to Maya, the poly house has become a wonderful garden and the growth of the plants has been mind-blowing.

“But this mode of cultivation is very costly,” she said. Maya’s aim is to encourage the middle class to grow their own food. “So, I tried out a system which encompassed all the things necessary for cultivation in a single entity,” says Maya. She set up a plastic barrel with holes to enable the planting of plants and a tube down the middle for the compost. “The design had a drip irrigation system too. But when I approached my friends asking them whether they want to install one in their home everyone refused,” she says. That was because her original version of Verti Grove was hideous. Now, she has opted a new method.

The new design is sleeker, chic and manageable. Maya says the product is also affordable. “The wheels, drip irrigation system working on a timer, composter, plastic pots that come in various colours besides zero spills make the Verti Grove an ideal kitchen garden for people living in cities,” she said. The pots can be colour coordinated to match the walls of the room. Overall, it can accommodate more than 30 plants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
vegetable

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp