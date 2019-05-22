Home Cities Kochi

Growing a lush wonderland 

Sixty cents of land with more than 600 fruits from all over the world.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Hari Muraleedharan at his ‘Green Grama farm,’ a dedicated project to procure exotic fruits

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sixty cents of land with more than 600 fruits from all over the world. For Dr Hari Muraleedharan, the man behind the fruit wonderland Green Grama farm, his dream project which started off as a challenge has turned into an obsession. Dr Hari’s is an incredible journey that began from the research labs of Murugappa Chettiar Research Center in Chennai to flourish into a successful fruit farm; nurtured out of a weed overgrown plot of land.

“I had developed over 18 technologies during my stint at the research center. But after my mother fell ill, I resigned the job and came back home. Then, I decided to step into farming. But, the question of what to grow eluded me,” he said. It was during this time, he began making a chart of fruits. He set out to identify and chronicle various types of fruits. “My list of fruits started to grow and reached 400 in a matter of days. This piqued my curiosity and I began searching for more on social media and other platforms,” he said.

When he talked to experts regarding the cultivation of fruit trees, especially the expatriate varieties, many discouraged him. But this only made his resolve stronger. “I began sourcing saplings from tropical countries that have similar climatic conditions to ours. Whenever I hear about an exotic fruit, I search its source and procure it,” he said. Today, Hari acquires saplings from Thailand, Malaysia, African countries and other tropical nations.

Hari is now growing 40 new varieties and for one of his latest seed variety, he’s waiting to get patent. “The new variety of fruit is called Sweet 17 and has been developed after a research of seven and a half years. This is a variety of cherry that has been developed from the endemic ones found in the country,” he said. However, the new variety is sweet and tastes like plum, he added. 

“I don’t sell fruits, but those who visit my farm get to taste them,” he said. The farm sells saplings that cost between ` 300 to ` 18 lakhs. Besides growing fruit trees, Hari has also developed a bio-mix called Jeevamrutham. “The fertiliser is made up of 26 compounds which all herbal in nature and help plants grow fast,” Dr Hari Muraleedharan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp