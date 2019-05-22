Home Cities Kochi

Unavailability of sand puts seawall project in limbo

With just weeks left for the monsoon to begin, departments are playing the blame game regarding dredging sand, adding to the woes of Chellanam residents

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

The new dredger at work  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Amidst the unending woes of Chellanam residents, the officials seem to be enjoying the blame game in the geotube seawall project. Despite having sand mounds accumulated at the Chellanam Mini Fishing Harbour, which are hampering the movement of fishing boats, the decision to utilise them is stuck in official haggles. Interestingly, when the contractor tried to dredge sand, the Harbour Engineering Department officials filed a complaint at Kannamaly police station claiming that the contractor had done so without necessary permissions. 

Geotubes brought in to repair the seawall lie
unused at Chellanam

"Around 2.5 lakh cubic metres of sand has been accumulated at the harbour; but the lack of coordination between irrigation and harbour engineering department is proving pesky. Although the ports have plans to build wharf and auction hall for the fishermen, there will be enough sand to fill the geotubes. But irrigation department hasn't initiated talks with the port on this matter," said a source close to the contractor.  

On the other hand, Irrigation Department officials are pointing at policy issues to obtain sand. "As the sand is under the hold of the harbour engineering department, we cannot arrive at a decision by ourselves. To use the sand, we need government approval. Moreover, there needs to be clarity on who will bear the expenses of the sand and its transportation to the worksite," said an irrigation department official. Whereas, the Harbour Engineering Department is awaiting an official request from the irrigation officials on the matter. 

"During the collector's meeting, we had specifically mentioned that we are ready to allow sand mining by following official rules. Though our proposed wharf and auction hall will require a considerable quantity of sand, we are ready to help them dredge further to fill the geotubes. All we need is an official request from the irrigation department with government approval," said a Harbour Engineering Department official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chellanam seawall project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp