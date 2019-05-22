Unavailability of sand puts seawall project in limbo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst the unending woes of Chellanam residents, the officials seem to be enjoying the blame game in the geotube seawall project. Despite having sand mounds accumulated at the Chellanam Mini Fishing Harbour, which are hampering the movement of fishing boats, the decision to utilise them is stuck in official haggles. Interestingly, when the contractor tried to dredge sand, the Harbour Engineering Department officials filed a complaint at Kannamaly police station claiming that the contractor had done so without necessary permissions.

Geotubes brought in to repair the seawall lie

unused at Chellanam

"Around 2.5 lakh cubic metres of sand has been accumulated at the harbour; but the lack of coordination between irrigation and harbour engineering department is proving pesky. Although the ports have plans to build wharf and auction hall for the fishermen, there will be enough sand to fill the geotubes. But irrigation department hasn't initiated talks with the port on this matter," said a source close to the contractor.

On the other hand, Irrigation Department officials are pointing at policy issues to obtain sand. "As the sand is under the hold of the harbour engineering department, we cannot arrive at a decision by ourselves. To use the sand, we need government approval. Moreover, there needs to be clarity on who will bear the expenses of the sand and its transportation to the worksite," said an irrigation department official. Whereas, the Harbour Engineering Department is awaiting an official request from the irrigation officials on the matter.

"During the collector's meeting, we had specifically mentioned that we are ready to allow sand mining by following official rules. Though our proposed wharf and auction hall will require a considerable quantity of sand, we are ready to help them dredge further to fill the geotubes. All we need is an official request from the irrigation department with government approval," said a Harbour Engineering Department official.