CIAL to host international conference on solarising airports, offers consultancy

 The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Wednesday offered to share its expertise in solarising airports with member countries of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Wednesday offered to share its expertise in solarising airports with member countries of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Interacting with the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of 37 countries, who visited the solar power plant of the airport at Nedumbassery here, CIAL managing director V J Kurian said he was ready to offer consultancy to countries planning to solarise their airports as per the guidelines of the ISA.

“We are ready to share our expertise in running the airport on solar power with any airport in ISA member countries. They have to sign an MoU with CIAL and we will provide them technical support,” said V J Kurian. Meanwhile, the ISA decided to organise a conference of 50 managing directors from member countries to popularise the CIAL model. The conference will be organised in association with CIAL and the Government of Kerala.

“The vision of the conference is to solarise maximum number of airports in the member countries within a span of two-and-a-half years. We will take the CIAL model to all prospective member countries. It is not a project to make money. We are all fighting against climate change and running airports on solar power will reduce carbon emissions and energy bills,” said ISA Director General Upendra Tripathy.

“We are here to witness a wonder. CIAL is the first solar-powered airport in the world and this model needs to be popularised,” said Republic of Congo Ambassador Mossi Nyamale Rossette.“The trip is significant and useful for us. Vietnam is developing 20 airports in the country and we would like to replicate the CIAL model. Representatives of our country will be participating in the conference,” said Ambassador of Vietnam Pham Sanch Chau. 

The ISA is a collective of 74 countries launched by India in association with France to promote sustainable alternatives and reduce the dependance on fossil fuels. Delegation of ambassadors included representatives of Congo, Nigeria, Brazil, Egypt, France, Rwanda, Zambia, Tanzania, Namibia, Afghanistan, Ghana, Madagascar, Malaysia, Senegal, Seychelles, Tongo, Chile, Paraguay, Uganda, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Bolivia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and El Salvador

CIAL Cochin International Airport Limited International Solar Alliance Solar energy

