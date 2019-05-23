Close down illegal firms in Panampilly Nagar: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation to close down 11 commercial establishments running without a valid licence in the residential areas at Panampilly Nagar.

Justice V Chitambaresh passed the order on a contempt petition filed by Sobha Ramachandran, a resident of Panampilly Nagar. The court observed that the Division Bench had not interfered with its earlier directive to shut down the commercial establishments in the residential area. In fact, the mixed zone notification issued subsequently was challenged before the court.

The HC pointed out that, in an interim order, it had directed the Corporation not to grant any licence to any person within the Elamkulam west town planning scheme. The petitioner pointed out the order of the single judge remained in force. However, the Corporation allowed commercial establishments to function within the areas reserved for residential purposes under the scheme. The Corporation secretary committed contempt of court by not complying with the High Court directive, the petitioner submitted.

Kochi Corporation Secretary Vinayan appeared in the court and submitted that 11 establishments are functioning without D and O licence. They are Neelima/Horizon, Pepper Fry Studio, Karadan Lands, Studio V, Hanifa z, Mathai Makkal, Factory Outlet, For Play, Lassi Day, M Designs and Hydro Carbon. The Corporation submitted that no licence under the mixed zone notification had been granted. The licence granted prior to the mixed zone could not be renewed.

Therefore, no establishments shall be permitted on the basis of the licence unless fresh ones are issued in accordance with the mixed zone notification. The court said the Kochi Corporation shall immediately swing into action and close down all the establishments which operate violating the law. The Corporation Secretary assured that they would comply with the order within a period of two weeks. The court posted the case to June 13.