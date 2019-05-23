Home Cities Kochi

Forged document case: Synod extends support to Cardinal

The case pertains to the forging of a document on financial transactions involving Cardinal George Alencherry and others to defame the Cardinal.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Throwing its weight behind Cardinal George Alencherry in the fake document case,  an urgent meeting of the synod which was held the other day demanded that the investigation should go forward so that those who made the ‘forged documents’ should be brought before the law. A press release issued by the Media Commission of the Syro-Malabar Church cited that the documents in question were indeed forged and were made with the intention of maligning the image of the church heads and the systems within the Church.

“Just like the Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese demanded the other day, the Media Commission also wants a comprehensive inquiry into the forged document case. It was mentioned that the documents were found in a commercial establishment. Hence that also should be probed. However, everyone should maintain vigil so that the investigation should not be derailed,” the release stated. 

The case pertains to the forging of a document on financial transactions involving Cardinal George Alencherry and others to defame the Cardinal. Adithya, a laity member, had sent the documents to Fr Paul Thelekkat, who gave it to Bishop Jacob Manathodath, who was heading an internal panel of the church probing the controversial land deals of the Archdiocese. Bishop Manathodath gave it for verification to the Cardinal, who put it before the synod alleging forgery. 

The Church then filed a complaint following which a case was registered with Bishop Manathodath and Fr Thelakkat as the accused. Adithya and Fr Antony Kallookaran, who allegedly abetted the forgery, were later added as third and fourth accused. Meanwhile, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, sent Adithya, son of Sakharia S Valavi, who was arrested by a special investigation team in the alleged forgery case to police custody for 24 hours till Thursday noon. 

Though the police had requested three days’ custody, the defence counsel strongly opposed it alleging custodial torture during the initial stages.  Supporting the accused Adithya, the Archdiocese demanded a judicial probe and said they lost faith in the police who were using third degree.  On Wednesday, about 12 persons claiming to be laity members of the Ernakulam- Angamaly Archdiocese held a press conference and offered support to Major Archbishop Cardinal Alencherry. 

However, the PRO of Archdiocese said the persons had no links with the Church. Meanwhile, a press release from the Syro-Malabar Church stated that unusual things were happening in the forgery case. Hence the laity needs to understand the situation with caution and great care. “We can hope that the truth will soon come out ending all doubts. The law and order and the investigation system will help us with that,” it said.

