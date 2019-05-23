Home Cities Kochi

Kallada bus attack a heinous crime: Kerala HC

Kerala High Court on Wednesday remarked that the attack on the passengers by the Kallada bus crew was a heinous crime.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:21 AM

Image of Kallada bus used for representational purpose (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala High Court on Wednesday remarked that the attack on the passengers by the Kallada bus crew was a heinous crime. The court made the observation when a petition filed by the State government sought to cancel the bail by the Ernakulam Sessions Court to the seven accused.

The court also flayed the police for the delay in filing the petition. The court issued a notice to the seven accused persons- Jayesh, Madavoor; M J Jithin, Alathur; Rajesh, Kollam; A Anvarudheen, Pondicherry; Girilal, Kollam; R Vishnuraj, Alappuzha and D Kumar of Trichy. In the petition, the state public prosecutor submitted that the Sessions Court (vacation court), Ernakulam granted bail to the accused on May 15 without considering the gravity of the offence and its serious impact on the society.

