Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: 2 weeks after Edayar gold heist, one suspect arrested

According to the source, the SIT got vital clues about the crime through mobile tower- based investigation.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly two weeks after the sensational Edayar gold heist shook the state, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) made a breakthrough on Wednesday by taking a person allegedly involved in the crime into custody. According to a highly placed source in the Police Department, the SIT took the accused into custody from a hideout. The members of the investigation team are tight-lipped about it.  

“It is true that one person has been taken into custody from Idukki on Wednesday morning. Once the scientific details that we collected match with the accused, the arrest will be recorded,” said the source.

According to the source, the SIT got vital clues about the crime through mobile tower- based investigation. “The mobile phones which were detected under the Edayar mobile tower location were scrutinised. The investigation was mainly based on the number of persons who came under the Edayar mobile tower location on May 9,” said the source. 

“The robbery was planned by a group of six people.  At present, we are verifying the evidence recovered as part of the probe,” said the police. Though the police doubted an insider’s role, they are yet to make any headway in that direction.  Meanwhile, N S Saleesh, the investigation officer, said they have not taken anyone into custody.

“As a part of the investigation, we have questioned several persons. But so far no one has been taken into custody. But we have got some crucial evidence and we are hopeful of tracing out all the persons involved in the robbery,” said Saleesh.On May 9, robbers on bikes decamped with 20 kg of gold nuggets when they were being transported to the CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd, Edayar, for refining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edayar gold heist SIT arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp