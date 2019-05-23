Kochi: 2 weeks after Edayar gold heist, one suspect arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly two weeks after the sensational Edayar gold heist shook the state, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) made a breakthrough on Wednesday by taking a person allegedly involved in the crime into custody. According to a highly placed source in the Police Department, the SIT took the accused into custody from a hideout. The members of the investigation team are tight-lipped about it.

“It is true that one person has been taken into custody from Idukki on Wednesday morning. Once the scientific details that we collected match with the accused, the arrest will be recorded,” said the source.

According to the source, the SIT got vital clues about the crime through mobile tower- based investigation. “The mobile phones which were detected under the Edayar mobile tower location were scrutinised. The investigation was mainly based on the number of persons who came under the Edayar mobile tower location on May 9,” said the source.

“The robbery was planned by a group of six people. At present, we are verifying the evidence recovered as part of the probe,” said the police. Though the police doubted an insider’s role, they are yet to make any headway in that direction. Meanwhile, N S Saleesh, the investigation officer, said they have not taken anyone into custody.

“As a part of the investigation, we have questioned several persons. But so far no one has been taken into custody. But we have got some crucial evidence and we are hopeful of tracing out all the persons involved in the robbery,” said Saleesh.On May 9, robbers on bikes decamped with 20 kg of gold nuggets when they were being transported to the CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd, Edayar, for refining.