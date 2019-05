By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state conference of Kerala Associate NCC Officers Welfare Confederation will be held at Aluva U C College on Saturday. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath will inaugurate the meeting at 10 am. State president Captain Sunil P will preside over.

Kerala - Lakshadweep NCC Additional Director General Major General B G Gilganchi will be the chief guest. Major Unmesh Pandya, Colonel H Padmanabhan and others will speak. As many as 700 NCC officers will participate.