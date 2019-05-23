Waiting for people’s verdict, fingers crossed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With just hours left for the final verdict on which party will rule India for the next five years, the candidates representing various fronts are also waiting eagerly for the results. For the candidates in the state, the long wait for a month ends on Thursday.

In Ernakulam constituency, the major contestants were LDF’s P Rajeev, UDF’s Hibi Eden and NDA’s Alphons Kannanthanam. Now waiting for the D-Day, the candidates spoke to Express on their expectations and chances.

According to Rajeev, he is anticipating a change at the national level. “The LDF mainly focused on the threat posed by fascist and communal forces against the democratic values and secular credentials of the country as the major campaign tool. We believe there is an anti-incumbency wave against the present Union Government. Even now, only hours before the results, I am optimistic that it would reflect in the people’s verdict,” said Rajeev.

He said he was not ready to analyse things based on exit poll results alone.

“However, the apprehension raised in connection with EVMs should be cleared,” he added.“After the elections held last month, I was back to my party work and professional routine with Deshabhimani. There is no point in thinking much about the results. Let us see what the people’s verdict is,” he added.

UDF candidate Hibi Eden said he believes the UPA would be able to form the government at the Centre. “Exit polls are not the last word. Let us wait for the results and see. I still believe the secular forces- Congress and its allies- would be able to form the government,” said Hibi.

Like Rajeev, Hibi also said various news reports on EVMs is a worrying factor. Meanwhile, NDA candidate Alphons Kannanthanam said Narendra Modi would be re-elected as India’s Prime Minister again. “Regarding the Ernakulam constituency, I am not going for any predictions. Let the people decide,” he added.