Kochi Gujaratis in jubilant mood after BJP's ecstatic victory in Lok Sabha

The Gujarati community, settled in Kochi, had enough reasons to celebrate, and they did it in style.

Published: 24th May 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters wearing Modi masks celebrate | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Gujarati community, settled in Kochi, had enough reasons to celebrate, and they did it in style. With both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party chief Amit Shah hailing from their home state, the community burst into jubilation as the results trickled in from the morning - the BJP and the NDA gaining in most parts of the country.

The community members in Mattancherry didn’t waste time to celebrate the victory of ‘their own Prime Minister’ with the traditional motichoor laddus. Having said that, a few were disappointed with the party’s performance in Kerala.

“We were not expecting this much majority. It was a massive victory. We would have been happier if the NDA could register a victory in the state,” said Rahul, a resident. The ecstatic faces across the street reflected the aspiration for better days ahead under NDA rule. “

Whoever does good work will benefit from their actions. Modi has replicated the work ethic he had shown as Gujarat CM in the Centre during the past five years,” said 52-year-old Mansukh Lal.

Like many youngsters of the country, I voted for better things to happen. I hope more stringent action to clamp down on black money will be taken in the coming days,” said Vishakha H Khuleja, a student.

