A new dawn for Puthuvype beach 

The last few months have seen an increase in the number of people visiting the picturesque beach 

Published: 25th May 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 07:01 AM

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nestled between the Petronet LNG and the controversial IOC site for LPG terminal project is the picturesque Puthuvype beach. Just 15 minutes from the High Court Junction, the Puthuvype beach is slowly emerging from the shadows of Fort Kochi and Cherai beaches, thanks to its expansive shoreline and pristine environment.

While the District Tourism Promotion Council vouch for the increase in footfalls at the beach during the last year, vendors say the past two months saw a significant rise in the number of visitors.
"There has been a significant increase in the number of tourists coming to Puthuvype as compared to the last year. Now that buses have started plying to and fro Goshree 

Junction, the number is expected to shoot up further," says Manju, who runs a food stall near the beach. 
Today, the beach is dotted with many such stalls and the vendors are happy to cash in on the increased flow of visitors. Like the kite seller Divin who is buoyant about the brisk business he had during the past few months. 

"I earn up to Rs 350 on a good day. The crowd is bigger during weekends. Every evening, we see autos parked on the sides," he adds. Vendors think people are now aware of the beach due to the carnival being held every year during Christmas.

