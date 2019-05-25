Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducts second edition of ‘Accelerator’

Home Cities Kochi

In its efforts to promote startups and help them evolve into successful ventures, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's Technology Business Incubator (TBI) held its second edition of 'Accelerator'.

KOCHI: In its efforts to promote startups and help them evolve into successful ventures, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Technology Business Incubator (TBI) held its second edition of ‘Accelerator’.
Accelerator’s ‘Demo Day’ is a fast-paced programme with a mix of best practices to help early-stage startups evolve.

The startups can raise funding from invited external investors and Amrita TBI on Demo Day. The total seed investment from Amrita TBI is $100,000. As many as 380 startups from more than 15 states applied for the programme. Around 115 startups were provided feedback while 50 startups received mentor support. Nine startups were selected as part of the final cohort.

The selected startups are from industries like pharmaceutical, logistics and IT.

