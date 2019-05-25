An artistic makeover for DDE office

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This academic year, when people come to visit the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) office at the Civil Station in Kakkanad, they won't be greeted by bare whitewashed walls. Instead, a huge painting of children happily reaching out seeking knowledge will welcome them. Not only the entrance but also the inside walls of the office have art works, painted by a team of 10 art teachers from various government schools in the district, enlivening its ambience. The DDE office thus becomes the only one in the state to sport paintings.

According to Balamurali, a senior clerk at the office, the idea was mooted by the DEO and the staff. "We didn't want to be surrounded by the usual whitewashed walls. So, everyone unanimously arrived at the idea of perking up the walls with paintings that showcase not only the important landmarks of the district, but also the art and culture of the state," he told Express.

"We approached the art teachers of various schools who readily agreed to the project. They are doing this as a voluntary service and the only cost being borne by the office is for the paint," he said. According to him, the team was led by Balakrishnan Kathirur, who along with his entire team has been engaged in the work during the entire summer vacation.

A well-spent summer vacation, said Balakrishnan. "The idea got a thumping approval from all the teachers who chipped in to turn the office into an art gallery. Right from the entrance, a visitor will get an eye-full of the art and culture blooming on the walls of the office," he said. The themes range from temple art forms to traditional dance forms and landmarks, he said.

"We have even changed the manner in which Mahatma Gandhi's portrait is displayed. Instead of the framed picture that adorns the walls of government offices, we have painted a huge portrait of Gandhi. Also, we have brought him out into nature by painting plants and giving the painting a forest background," he said. According to Balakrishnan, the Education Minister will be inaugurating the office by painting two dots in the eyes of the theyyam art form, which has been given a special place of its own.