Earning their keep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days when kids depended on their parents for pocket money or college fees. Things are changing today with more youngsters taking up part-time jobs to finance their studies. Many of them are making use of their summer holidays to earn a tidy sum of money while others continue to do part-time jobs along with their studies. The jobs vary. While some youth take up jobs such as food delivery, others can be seen donning the uniform of salespersons, cab drivers besides giving home tuitions.

According to Justin Abraham, a Class XII pass out, taking up a summer job is beneficial not only in a monetary way but also provides the much-needed job experience. “Besides the monetary benefit, the chance to develop interpersonal skills and also gain job experience prompted me to take up a summer job,” he said. Justin worked as a salesperson for a leading textile shop for a period of two months after his Class XII board examinations.

“I was able to save around C25,000 by working as a salesperson and doing odd jobs. I will be using this money to finance my studies or at least buy the study materials,” he said. If Justin took up a job as a salesperson, Melvin Varghese is working part-time as a home tutor to earn his keep.

“I take tuition classes for kids and plan my work schedule around the free time that I get after my study hours. I also help out my friend, who is a sound technician, whenever he gets to cover an event. But the pay for such odd jobs are less,” he said.

According to Melvin, home tuitions are the best way to make money since you are paid on an hourly basis. “I earn around C20,000 per month by giving home tuitions while I get only C500 as a sound tech at an event,” he said. Now, Melvin is planning to try his hand at food delivery. “I am yet to make a concrete move. The pay is good and I have even contacted the persons concerned. But will take a leap only after thorough research,” said Melvin who has joined a PG course.