Edayar gold heist: Police get vital clues about gang

With the Special Investigation Team arresting a 22-year-old in connection with the sensational Edayar gold heist case, the team received crucial evidence about the other persons involved in the crime.

According to the police, a four-member gang was involved in the heist which took place on May 9 while transporting 25 kg gold to a refining firm at Edayar. The police received vital clues with the arrest of Bibin George Muthalakodam, a suspect, from his house in Thodupuzha on Thursday.  

Ever since the robbery took place, the police doubted an insider’s role. However, they didn’t get any crucial link. “We have some doubt that a person working as a driver plotted the heist. He planned the plot by mobilising his three friends hailing from Idukki.

The SIT got vital clues about the crime through mobile tower-based investigation with the help of the cyber cell. The investigation was mainly based on the number of persons who used the mobile under the Edayar mobile tower location on May 9. 

Meanwhile, the police are set to file a plea for his custody for collecting further evidence and tracing the remaining suspects. “The stolen gold is with the three-member gang and they are yet to sell it. Hope we can recover the stolen gold,” said the source. 

