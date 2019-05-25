Exclusively known for dosas

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When you reach the Manorama Junction in Kochi, you are hit by the smell of hot ghee wafting in the air in search of hungry souls. It's eight in the evening and the source of the aroma at Sahodaran Ayyapan Road is already crowded. When one reaches the destination, migrant labourer Rajesh is already ordering a takeaway of four dosas. "This is my dinner. Compared to other places in the city, these are fresh and so good," he says. Proving that food is the only way to one's heart, Chennai Thattu Dosai is a popular food joint frequented by people, irrespective of gender and age.

Serving varieties of dosas at affordable rates, Chennai Thattu Dosai has been in business for almost 15 years. It is being run by Kaloor native Rema Rameshan and her husband Rameshan. "We have 33 varieties of dosas and omelettes including kutty dosa, masala dosa, ghee roast, bull's eye dosa and S P egg dosa. All of these are favoured alike by the crowd," says Rema.

However, Chennai Thattu Dosai's favourite among the customers is its signature Three-in-one egg dosa. What draws one's attention to the dish is the act of making it. "It is a performance. You can take a video," Rema urges a customer. True to her word, the chef at the tiny eatery orchestrates a performance with the chutney, special podi, masala and egg doing acrobatic tricks and making its way to the hot pan in sync. The dosa is charged Rs 100.

he roadside eatery opens at 6 pm and remains crowded till 1.30 am on most days. "We have families and a lot of women visiting us," says Rema. Her husband attributes this to Rema's presence in the eatery. Since the past 15 years, the eatery has been open on all days, except during Onam. "We were initially set up near the Ernakulam South Railway station. It was only a few years ago that we moved to our current location," says Rameshan. Though the construction of the Metro has caused them a little hindrance, it hasn't affected the customer influx. Water is sprinkled on the road to avoid dust on the premises. "Our eatery is generally clean," says Rema.

The eatery, in 2018, was honoured at the Kochi Kitchen Awards. A plaque is hung at the eatery as a testament to it.

Three-in-one Egg Dosa

This colourful variety of dosa is the customer favourite of Chennai Thattu Dosai. As the name suggests, the dosa comprises coriander chutney, spicy masala, chutney powder and egg. "When you order the dosa, you also have to watch the act of making the dish. Just watching it is enough to make one's mouth water," says a customer. And the food? "There is a lot going on. But it is definitely tasty. This dosa is the perfect excuse to return to the eatery," she says.