Kerala HC adjourns Surendran’s election petition to June 10

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to June 10, the petition filed by BJP leader K Surendran requesting permission to withdraw the election petition filed by him.



Surendran’s petition had sought to declare the Manjeswaram assembly election in 2016 null and void.

According to Surendran, the witnesses cited in the election petition whose votes were challenged, have to prove the case. Though he had taken steps for issuing summons to the witnesses through a special messenger, it could not be done as the doors of witnesses’ houses were locked or they were out of the station always.



Surendran said he had made earnest efforts to prove the irregularities committed in the election. But proving the challenge against the election at this stage was difficult.