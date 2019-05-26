Edayar gold heist: Four persons in custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team probing the sensational Edayar gold heist case took four persons into custody on Saturday. However, according to the police officers, the persons were subjected to a detailed interrogation and their arrests are yet to be recorded.

A four-member gang was involved in the heist which took place on May 9 while transporting 25 kg gold to a refining firm at Edayar, according to the police. With the arrest of Bibin George, a native of Muthalakodam, in Thodupuzha on Thursday, the investigation team received vital clues about the others who took part in the crime.

According to sources, the four persons were picked up from Munnar on Friday night. “A former driver of the firm had plotted the heist and operated along with his friends hailing from Idukki. He is in custody. We cannot divulge more about the persons in custody as it will affect the ongoing investigation,” an officer with the probe team said.

Bibin was remanded to judicial custody on Friday. Police officers said, they will approach the court seeking the custody of the accused for collecting further evidence.