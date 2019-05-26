Ernakulam bypolls: CPM in hunt for right candidate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the drubbing in the Ernakulam Lok Sabha polls, the CPM district committee will soon get into a huddle to wrest the Ernakulam Assembly seat from the UDF which fell vacant following sitting MLA Hibi Eden’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.



According to the party leaders, the candidate for the Ernakulam Assembly constituency will be finalised after discussions with the area committees in the constituency.

“We will be fielding only a candidate acceptable to the party workers and the people of the constituency. The announcement will be made at the appropriate time. Meantime, the party workers will take up various people-connect initiatives to know the pulse of the voters,” said a senior CPM leader.



For the CPM, the byelection to six Assembly constituencies is very significant. A victory will send a strong and immediate message on the relevance of LDF in Kerala. CPM District Secretary C N Mohanan said the byelection for Ernakulam constituency was of prime importance to the party.

“We are now evaluating the reasons for vote drain in all the Assembly constituencies. Local committees have been asked to submit an assessment report,” he said.



Things will not be that easy for the CPM. UDF had the second highest winning margin of 31,178 votes in Ernakulam Assembly constituency out of the seven constituencies that make Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency.

CPM is likely to heavily consider minority vote base before zeroing in on a candidate for the Ernakulam bypoll seat. Ernakulam Assembly seat has always been a tightly contested seat between the LDF and the UDF, with the latter winning mostly.



Since 2001, the UDF candidates have been winning here easily. While K V Thomas won the seat in 2001, Hibi Eden has been consecutively winning the seat since 2006.