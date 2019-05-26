Kochi: Man arrested for cheating investors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Njarakkal police on Saturday arrested a person on charges of cheating as many as 60 investors and swindling more than Rs 2 crore after collecting investments allegedly for a temple committee at Nayarambalam.

K P Joshy, 58, of Nayarambalam, was arrested, according to police officers. “He had collected investments at an interest rate of 15 per cent from 2015 as the president of Nayarambalam Subramanya Swami temple committee. The interest was paid without failure till the end of last year after which he defaulted. When investors started demanding their money, Joshy and his accomplice Vishwanathan, 58, of Nayarambalam, the secretary of the committee, absconded. Vishwanathan is still absconding,” said a police officer.



The accused was arrested earlier this year after the Trading and Chit Funds Company Ltd at Nayaramablam, of which he was the MD, had allegedly cheated several investors. He was released on bail recently.

The Njarakkal police registered four cases against the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

Taking advantage of his goodwill as the managing director of the 80-year-old chit company, he had collected lakhs of rupees after promising exorbitant interest rate. The same tactic was applied in the chit fund fraud.