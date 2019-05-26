Differently-abled boy promised help by child rights watchdog

Home Cities Kochi

When the child is being abused and tortured by relatives inside the house, there is a limit for the law enforcement agencies to stop such heinous crimes.

Mohammed Aasim

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Opening the door of hope for Mohammed Aasim, the differently-abled boy, who has been running from pillar to post seeking government intervention for upgradation of his school, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has stepped in to help him.

NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo, who arrived in Kochi on Saturday to participate in a function organised by Sourakshita, an NGO, told The New Indian Express that the commission will file an application for intervention in the case regarding the upgradation of the school in Kerala High Court. 

“Mohammed Aasim came to meet me along with his father and a social activist when I visited Malappuram a fortnight ago. The Kerala Government had filed an appeal against the HC direction to upgrade Velimanna Government Upper Primary School in Kozhikode where Aasim studied till class VII. The commission will represent the child in the court to ensure that his fundamental right is protected,” he told Express.

Born without both hands, Aasim had been studying at Velimanna UP school which was located near his house. As the nearest high school was located five kilometers away, the boy with 90 per cent disability wrote to the Prime Minister who directed the Union Human Resources Development Ministry to contact the state Education Department and ensure facility for the boy to continue his education. He has already missed one year as he could not travel to the nearby high school.

Violence against children

Reacting to the increasing incidents of violent crimes against children in Kerala, where three children were brutally murdered by relatives recently, Priyank Kanoongo said it was a social problem and social intervention was needed to solve such issues.

“The mothers lap is the safest place for a child. When the child is being abused and tortured by relatives inside the house, there is a limit for the law enforcement agencies to stop such heinous crimes. The recent legislation to award death penalty to people who sexually abuse minors will be a deterrent,” he said.

