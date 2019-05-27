Home Cities Kochi

Candidates in a fix after GCDA halts appointment

Three PSC-qualified candidates, belonging to the Scheduled Caste category, are being denied appointment in GCDA citing lack of experience

Jobs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fate of three candidates, who have qualified for the two higher posts in the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), hangs in balance with the Authority refusing to appoint them. According to the candidates, all belonging to the Scheduled Caste category,  the GCDA has denied appointment to the posts despite an interim order from the High Court in their favour.

Subhash S, who came first in the PSC rank list for Town Planning Officer post, said he was denied appointment despite qualifying for it. "Two of us qualified for the Town Planning Officer post. We had enough experience in the field of planning and our performance was better than the other candidates. But, we are overlooked citing lack of adequate experience," said Subhash, a masters degree holder in planning from School of Planning and Architecture.

The PSC Exams

The Public Service Commission invited applications to the posts of  Town Planning Officer and Deputy Town Planning Officer in 2014.  The posts were lying vacant for the past 10 years. After an online written exam and interview at Ernakulum PSC Regional Office, the rank list was published which had Subhash topping it. Leelavathy R and  Hinduja VL came second in the list for the post of Deputy Town Planning Officer.

Though an advice memo was sent to them, the GCDA refused to make the appointments citing lack of adequate experience. It was then the trio decided to move to High Court, which issued an interim order on March 18, 2019, in their favour.  However, the GCDA didn't budge.

According to  Hinduja VL, there is a concerted move to deny them employment. "As per the Government Circular dated July 5, 1988, followed by PSC, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes who possessed the academic qualification for selection to a particular post in a State Public Sector Undertaking could be selected though they did not have requisite experience qualification” she adds.

Meanwhile,  according to GCDA chairman V Salim, the GCDA had clearly recommended work experience as the main criteria for the candidates who apply for the posts. "But, PSC had provided us with candidates who have no experience required for the job. This is a supervising post and a certain amount of experience is mandatory. This is a flaw on the part of PSC . A division bench of HC had denied their appointment but the Single Bench issued an interim order in their favour. We are planning to move to Supreme Court against this," said V Salim.

Two vacant posts in GCDA

The PSC invited applications to the posts of  Town Planning Officer and Deputy Town Planning Officer in 2014.

GCDA denied appointments citing lack of experience

