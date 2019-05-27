Home Cities Kochi

Crohn's disease cases on the rise

Inflammatory Bowel Disease which was considered uncommon among Asians, is seeing an alarming surge in cases. On World IBD Day,doctors take stock of the situation

Published: 27th May 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:38 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is considered rather uncommon in Asia. But according to a survey conducted recently, the disease is becoming more common in India including Kerala. If the number of patients afflicted by IBD was just seven in 1993, statistics from 2017 show that the cases arriving at Lisie Hospital jumped to 1,400 with around 80 to 90 newly diagnosed patients coming in every year.
According to Dr Mathew Philip, head, Lisie Institute of Gastroenterology, the disease characteristics of patients with IBD are almost similar to those from other parts of the country. "Both Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease were seen in equal proportion in Kerala," he said at a meet which was organised as a part of the observance of World IBD Day. The meet saw over 500 patients interacting and sharing their experience with those who have been newly diagnosed.

"The exact cause of IBD is uncertain. However, it is postulated to be due to a combination of genetic, immunological and environmental factors. It can affect anybody but is more common in the age group between 15 years to 40 years," he said while emphasising upon the need to spread awareness about the condition.

According to Sajitha, a patient, although there is no obvious cure for IBD, a person afflicted by the disease can lead a normal life by following the regime prescribed by the doctors."I have been suffering from this disease for the past 22 years," she said. "However, today I am leading a happy and fulfilling life by being engaged in my job as a teacher trainer while taking my medicines," she said.  According to Dr Mathew, newer medicines including biologicals and faecal microbiota transplantation have shown promising results in the treatment of IBD patients.

"While the present understanding is that the treatment procedure is lifelong, research is on to find a permanent cure. The most important aspect of the disease is treatment compliance and regular follow-up with the doctor. A few patients may require surgery at some stage, for example when there is a danger of cancer prognosis or when the disease takes a turn for the worse," he said.

In the case of Ulcerative Colitis, the large intestine is removed whereas in Crohn's disease the affected segment of the intestine is extracted, he added.The patient awareness programme that was conducted by Lisie Institute of Gastroenterology was inaugurated by Mar Jacob Manathodath, apostolic administrator, Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly. Actor Harisree Ashokan was the chief guest.

