‘He was sharp, strict yet solicitous’

KOCHI: N R Madhav Menon was a mentor, philosopher and guide to me. Not just to me, but to a multitude of law students, scholars and practitioners. One of his many contributions to society as a champion of law and justice was him pioneering the establishment of the National Law School, which is considered the first and best in the country.

He introduced me to the world of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) when I was still finding my way in the world of legal affairs as a Masters student at the National Law School. IPR now is now my sole breadwinner. Having stressed the growing importance of trademarks, Menon sir asked me to pursue it professionally at a time when I was contemplating giving up law altogether. This was also a time when IPR was not on the curriculum of any law college in Kerala. Yet he encouraged me relentlessly and here I am eternally indebted to the great visionary he was. Menon sir had an uncanny knack to identify who is good at what or what is best for any student irrespective of whether he knew the student well or not. It was this unique and unparalleled acumen of his that led him to design and bring the novel two-year Master in Business Law stream in legal studies. The novelty lay in the fact that it could be pursued by students from disciplines other than law. He impressed upon us the importance of business laws, especially the lacunae in the criminal section of it, long ago.

As an academician, Menon sir was sharp, strict yet solicitous. Not only was he a great mentor to greenhorns like us. It was his austere manner that inspired pupils to give him rave reviews undeterred.

A humanitarian, he always tried to weigh upon, promote and support alternative dispute resolutions such as arbitration, mediation and conciliation. He always taught the significance of providing free legal aid to the poor and needy. This was because he firmly believed in the universal truth ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. He also advocated it was imperative the number of courts in India should be increased, apart from a thorough overhaul of the Indian Corporate Law. He envisaged the possibility of establishing a National Company Law Tribunal at the national level with regional benches.

Menon sir is a cornerstone in the history of global legal affairs. His towering but humbling presence will be missed.

Thejus Purushothaman is the national general secretary of Indian Intellectual Property Lawyer’s Association and a practising lawyer at Kerala High Court.

