Home Cities Kochi

‘He was sharp, strict yet solicitous’

He introduced me to the world of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) when I was still finding my way in the world of legal affairs as a Masters student at the National Law School.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Thejus Purushothaman
Express News Service

KOCHI: N R Madhav Menon was a mentor, philosopher and guide to me. Not just to me, but to a multitude of law students, scholars and practitioners. One of his many contributions to society as a champion of law and justice was him pioneering the establishment of the National Law School, which is considered the first and best in the country.

N R Madhava Menon

He introduced me to the world of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) when I was still finding my way in the world of legal affairs as a Masters student at the National Law School. IPR now is now my sole breadwinner. Having stressed the growing importance of trademarks, Menon sir asked me to pursue it professionally at a time when I was contemplating giving up law altogether. This was also a time when IPR was not on the curriculum of any law college in Kerala. Yet he encouraged me relentlessly and here I am eternally indebted to the great visionary he was. Menon sir had an uncanny knack to identify who is good at what or what is best for any student irrespective of whether he knew the student well or not. It was this unique and unparalleled acumen of his that led him to design and bring the novel two-year Master in Business Law stream in legal studies. The novelty lay in the fact that it could be pursued by students from disciplines other than law. He impressed upon us the importance of business laws, especially the lacunae in the criminal section of it, long ago.

As an academician, Menon sir was sharp, strict yet solicitous. Not only was he a great mentor to greenhorns like us. It was his austere manner that inspired pupils to give him rave reviews undeterred.
A humanitarian, he always tried to weigh upon, promote and support alternative dispute resolutions such as arbitration, mediation and conciliation. He always taught the significance of providing free legal aid to the poor and needy. This was because he firmly believed in the universal truth ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. He also advocated it was imperative the number of courts in India should be increased, apart from a thorough overhaul of the Indian Corporate Law. He envisaged the possibility of establishing a National Company Law Tribunal at the national level with regional benches.

Menon sir is a cornerstone in the history of global legal affairs. His towering but humbling presence will be missed.

Thejus Purushothaman is the national general secretary of Indian Intellectual Property Lawyer’s Association and a practising lawyer at Kerala High Court.

(The views expressed by the author are his own.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N R Madhav Menon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp