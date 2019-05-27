Home Cities Kochi

KSRTC cashes in on train cancellations 

The KSRTC Ernakulam Depot and KURTC Thevara Depot on Saturday got record revenue

Representative picture Express

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: The cancellation of train services between Ernakulam and  Kottayam on Saturday,  following the dismantling of Nagampadam bridge, turned out to be a bonanza for KSRTC Ernakulam Depot.

With the Corporation conducting special bus services on the Kottayam route, the Depot managed to get a record revenue of Rs 15,35,109. The KURTC Thevara Depot too earned Rs12,82,104 on a single day.
"This is the highest earning this month. The target set by the Corporation for Ernakulam Depot for a day was Rs 13,90,243. But, we could collect Rs 1,44,866 more on Saturday. The KURTC Depot could also surpass the target rate," said Thajudheen Sahib V M, District Transport Officer, Ernakulam. According to the District Transport Officer, as many as 85 services were conducted between Kottayam and Ernakulam.

"We held meetings with the Railway officials with regard to conducting special services. Many services were started from inside the Railway stations so as to help those who are stranded at both stations. Both AC/Non AC services were pressed into service," he added.

The special services also helped Ernakulam Depot come first in collections in the Central Zone. "Thevara came seventh. This is the sixth time we are surpassing the target set by the Corporation this month alone," said Thajudheen.

The official added that special services will be conducted in the days to come, if necessary, along the route.
The Railway authorities on Saturday had successfully demolished the old railway overbridge at Nagampadam here which had survived two demolition attempts last month.

The structure was brought down by cutting it into pieces in a phased manner using heavy-duty cranes.
After the dismantling which was carried out in 10 phases, train services along the route was fully restored on Sunday.

