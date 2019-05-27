Major fire breaks out in Kochi's Broadway street, three shops burnt down to ashes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major fire, which broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, was brought under control after nearly two hours.

The fire completely gutted three shops, including one textile shop. However, no casualties have been reported in the blaze. Shop keepers and shoppers have been evacuated from the area, preventing even minor injuries, said, officers.

The cause of the fire is not known yet but onlookers said electrical short-circuit may have sparked the fire.

"Three shops have been completely destroyed in the fire while another four have been partially affected. We will initiate an investigation into the cause of the fire," said Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla,

"The fire and rescue department reached the spot first. The fire tenders from Kochi Refineries-BPCL, Indian Navy also helped in dousing the fire, before it spread to nearby shops," said S Surendran, Ernakulam district police chief. He said the public and the labourers too joined hands to bring things under control fast.

"Most of the shops are 100-year-old ones. The fire broke out at a textile shop and spread to a sewing machine selling shop. The oil stored in that shop reignited the fire. A special team will investigate into the mishap," Surendran said.

This is the second major fire in Kochi in recent times. In February, a massive fire broke out at the warehouse of footwear brand Paragon, which was situated on the fourth storey of a six-storey building in Kalathiparambil Road, Ernakulam.