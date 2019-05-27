Home Cities Kochi

Man beats wife to death, surrenders

 A 48-year-old man murdered his wife allegedly following a family feud on Saturday night, before surrendering to the Panangad police.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 48-year-old man murdered his wife allegedly following a family feud on Saturday night, before surrendering to the Panangad police.
According to the police officers, Vini, 42, of Ramachamkuzhiyil, Nettur, was beaten to death by her husband, Antony, a carpenter by profession. “Following a verbal duel, Antony struck her on the head first with a mallet and then with a wooden window frame kept at the house. The deep injuries inflicted on Vini led to the death. Though the police reached the house soon after Antony surrendered, she was found dead,” said a police officer.

The couple was staying along with their two children and Antony’s mother. “Vini’s children and mother-in-law had gone to the house of Antony’s sister. The incident happened around 11 pm. After committing the murder, Antony went to the Panangad police station and surrendered before the officers. As there was heavy rain the neighbours did not hear any screams or noise from the house. It was when the police reached the spot the local residents came to know about the incident,” said the police officer.

“Antony used to quarrel with his wife alleging she was a mental patient. He accused her of not taking the drugs for her condition regularly. Besides, he used to threaten his father-in-law saying he would kill Vini. On Saturday night also he had threatened his father-in-law, K V John, a retired Cochin Port employee, over the phone. As he used to do this frequently, they ignored it,” said Ernakulam South CI B Jayan. According to the officers, Antony was not an alcoholic, but he used to assault the woman alleging she was a mental patient. “She was working in a private firm at Kaloor for the past several years.

Though the relatives of Antony also reiterated the allegation, they could not produce any documents proving that she was taking any kind of medicines for mental illness,” said the CI.The arrest of Antony was recorded on Sunday and he will be produced before the court on Monday. A team of forensic experts visited the spot and conducted an examination. The body of Vini was handed over to relatives after conducting an autopsy.

