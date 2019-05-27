Muvattupuzha Agro Service Centre to open soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the scenario where many traditional farmers are withdrawing from agriculture because of the unavailability of workers and equipment, the Agriculture Department has come up with a plan to set up a new Agro Service Centre at Muvattupuzha. The constituency, which was a major agricultural hub of Ernakulam, is now way behind other local bodies.

The new Agro Service Centre, which will be opened at Muvattupuzha EEC market, is expected to play a pivotal role in improving the agriculture sector of the area, including places like Payipra, Valakam, Maradi and Ayavana.

“The work of the new centre was completed last month. However, with the implementation of the election code of conduct, we did not schedule the date of inauguration. We are planning to inaugurate the facility soon,” said Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham.

According to him, the Agro Service Centres can influence the farmers in a big way and will creatively intervene in farming. “Many paddy fields in various panchayats in Muvattupuzha constituency are lying fallow and have turned into barren tracts because of inadequacy in farming techniques and lack of equipment and workers. The major purpose of the centre is to provide machines and to ensure manpower for farming,” said Assistant Agriculture officer V K Saji Mol who is in charge of the centre.

The centre will provide tractors, tillers, garden tiller, bailor for assorting hay, pump set and tree-climbing equipment to the farmers. It will also provide trained technicians.