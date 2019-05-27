Home Cities Kochi

Muvattupuzha Agro Service Centre to open soon

The constituency, which was a major agricultural hub of Ernakulam, is now way behind other local bodies. 

Published: 27th May 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

The new machines at the Agro Service Centre at Muvattupuzha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the scenario where many traditional farmers are withdrawing from agriculture because of the unavailability of workers and equipment, the Agriculture Department has come up with a plan to set up a new Agro Service Centre at Muvattupuzha. The constituency, which was a major agricultural hub of Ernakulam, is now way behind other local bodies. 
The new Agro Service Centre, which will be opened at Muvattupuzha EEC market, is expected to play a pivotal role in improving the agriculture sector of the area, including places like  Payipra, Valakam, Maradi and Ayavana.

“The work of the new centre was completed last month. However, with the implementation of the election code of conduct, we did not schedule the date of inauguration. We are planning to inaugurate the facility soon,” said Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham.

According to him, the Agro Service Centres can influence the farmers in a big way and will creatively intervene in farming. “Many paddy fields in various panchayats in Muvattupuzha constituency are lying fallow and have turned into barren tracts because of inadequacy in farming techniques and lack of equipment and workers. The major purpose of the centre is to provide machines and to ensure  manpower for  farming,” said Assistant Agriculture officer V K Saji Mol who is in charge of the centre.
The centre will provide tractors, tillers, garden tiller, bailor for assorting hay, pump set and tree-climbing equipment to the farmers. It will also provide trained technicians. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agriculture Department Muvattupuzha Agro Service Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp