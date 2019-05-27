Home Cities Kochi

Post-arrest, SIT begins search for stolen gold 

After the arrest of four more persons in the sensational Edayar gold heist case, the SIT has begun an inquiry to recover the stolen gold. 

Published: 27th May 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Satheesh, Rashid, Saneesh and Nazeeb, the accused in Edayar gold heist case | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the arrest of four more persons in the sensational Edayar gold heist case, the SIT has begun an inquiry to recover the stolen gold. 
The arrest of the four people who were taken into custody in connection with the incident was recorded on Sunday. According to the officers, Satheesh Sebastian, 39, Kuriathu House, Murickassery, Idukki; Rashid, 39, Kizhakkemadathil, Madakkathanam, Vazhakulam; Nazeeb, 22, Vellappally House, Madakkathanam; and Suneesh, 30, Naduvilakkakathu, Kumaramangalam, Thodupuzha; were picked up from Sinkukandam in Idukki, where they were hiding. 

The accused were produced before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Sunday.
“An investigation to recover the stolen gold has commenced. It was Satheesh, a former driver of the firm, who plotted the heist and operated it along with the co-accused,” said an officer with the investigation team. With the arrest of Bibin George, a native of Muthalakodam, in Thodupuzha, on Thursday, the investigation team received vital clues about the others who took part in the crime. Following an inquiry based on the mobile phone call records, the police netted the four others.
However, investigators are of the view the accused received assistance from inside the firm. “The accused could get the information on the time of the movement of the gold from persons with the firm,” said an officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold  Edayar gold heist case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp