Post-arrest, SIT begins search for stolen gold 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the arrest of four more persons in the sensational Edayar gold heist case, the SIT has begun an inquiry to recover the stolen gold.

The arrest of the four people who were taken into custody in connection with the incident was recorded on Sunday. According to the officers, Satheesh Sebastian, 39, Kuriathu House, Murickassery, Idukki; Rashid, 39, Kizhakkemadathil, Madakkathanam, Vazhakulam; Nazeeb, 22, Vellappally House, Madakkathanam; and Suneesh, 30, Naduvilakkakathu, Kumaramangalam, Thodupuzha; were picked up from Sinkukandam in Idukki, where they were hiding.

The accused were produced before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Sunday.

“An investigation to recover the stolen gold has commenced. It was Satheesh, a former driver of the firm, who plotted the heist and operated it along with the co-accused,” said an officer with the investigation team. With the arrest of Bibin George, a native of Muthalakodam, in Thodupuzha, on Thursday, the investigation team received vital clues about the others who took part in the crime. Following an inquiry based on the mobile phone call records, the police netted the four others.

However, investigators are of the view the accused received assistance from inside the firm. “The accused could get the information on the time of the movement of the gold from persons with the firm,” said an officer.