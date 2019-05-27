Home Cities Kochi

This monsoon,stay safe

City doctors attribute mosquito-borne diseases as the most common monsoon offenders.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the annual south-west monsoon set to hit the state soon, the threat of communicable diseases looms large. Rainwater accumulation on roads and public spaces act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease-causing agents. While the government health departments strive to contain the outbreak of infectious diseases like dengue and malaria, the number of people falling prey to monsoon-related infections every year is on the rise. Despite consistent efforts to organise cleanliness drives, source reduction, and chlorination campaigns; the onset of rainy season ushering in a spate of diseases has become a yearly occurrence.

City doctors attribute mosquito-borne diseases as the most common monsoon offenders. "We record quite a few cases of dengue during monsoon and leptospirosis is also common in Kerala, other than these many contract common flu and viral fever. Accumulation of water remains a major reason for disease outbreak, the change in weather conditions and food habits also disturbs the immune system among people. Early reports predict a surge in malaria cases this year with the migrant population importing the strain into the state," says Dr Abin J Kulangara, a general consultant at Lisie Hospital.

The right diagnosis is important, the test for dengue is usually prescribed a few days after the patient reports illness but doctors caution against self-medication. "A patient is tested for dengue after he/she registers high fever, vomiting and body cramps for 3-4 days with no improvement in the condition," says Dr Abin.Kochi Express spoke to experts on common monsoon ailments; their symptoms and precautionary measures. Here's what they had to say:

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mosquitoes monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp