This monsoon,stay safe

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the annual south-west monsoon set to hit the state soon, the threat of communicable diseases looms large. Rainwater accumulation on roads and public spaces act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease-causing agents. While the government health departments strive to contain the outbreak of infectious diseases like dengue and malaria, the number of people falling prey to monsoon-related infections every year is on the rise. Despite consistent efforts to organise cleanliness drives, source reduction, and chlorination campaigns; the onset of rainy season ushering in a spate of diseases has become a yearly occurrence.

City doctors attribute mosquito-borne diseases as the most common monsoon offenders. "We record quite a few cases of dengue during monsoon and leptospirosis is also common in Kerala, other than these many contract common flu and viral fever. Accumulation of water remains a major reason for disease outbreak, the change in weather conditions and food habits also disturbs the immune system among people. Early reports predict a surge in malaria cases this year with the migrant population importing the strain into the state," says Dr Abin J Kulangara, a general consultant at Lisie Hospital.

The right diagnosis is important, the test for dengue is usually prescribed a few days after the patient reports illness but doctors caution against self-medication. "A patient is tested for dengue after he/she registers high fever, vomiting and body cramps for 3-4 days with no improvement in the condition," says Dr Abin.Kochi Express spoke to experts on common monsoon ailments; their symptoms and precautionary measures. Here's what they had to say: