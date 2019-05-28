Home Cities Kochi

A walk on the wild side

The 2.5 km-long walkway from Seaport-Airport Road to Infopark is damaged and covered with weeds 

Vehicles parked on the Infopark Expressway.

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It could have been a perfect spot for a morning jog or an evening stroll, but the 2.5 km-long walkway from Seaport-Airport Road to Infopark is now nothing but a picture of apathy. Due to lack of maintenance, the walkway is in a dilapidated state, with waste piles and overgrown weed dotting the entire stretch. According to local people, if maintained with proper lighting and seating arrangements, the walkway could be an ideal hangout space, due to its proximity to the IT park where hundreds of youth reside. 

Local people say the walkway is totally unsafe. “It is devastating to see how the beautiful stretch is losing its charm. With the dilapidated footpath and grass cover, it is unsafe to even take a single step. The walkway just fails to serve its purpose, ” said Santhosh, a local resident. At many spots, branches and waste piles obstruct the way. “Authorities are least bothered about it. When monsoon arrives, things will turn even worse,” Santhosh added.

Illegal parking
Illegal parking on both sides of the Infopark Expressway is also clogging the stretch. The area is now lined by vehicles brought for the fitness test. The stretch also witnesses frequent driving classes. 
“It has become unbearable now. The stretch is used by the officials and driving schools to conduct fitness and driving tests. It is a parking spot now. Authorities seem to be unaware of the happenings,” said an auto driver in the locality.

However, according to the Motor Vehicles Department officials, the stretch is used for driving tests because it is the least populated area. “We have no other option but to use the stretch as long as the government allows any particular ground or road for the purpose. We have no other option. We depend on Expressway for the purpose because the vehicle density is less there. We don't want to trouble the local people or disrupt traffic,” said Bijumon SP, Motor Vehicles Inspector.

