Home Cities Kochi

Broadway fire: Shopkeeper’s timely intervention averts grave mishap

Published: 28th May 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was just like any other day for Kothad native Rajeev K S. His textile shop SM Collections, at ‘Clothes Bazar’ in Broadway, had just opened for business on Monday, after the weekend holiday.
 
“I was adjusting my shop’s nameplate when I spotted smoke and fire in the opposite shop,” he said. In a matter of seconds, the fire started to spread at KC Pappus and Sons, a wholesale distributor of tailoring materials. “I ran to the shop and asked them to rush out,” he recalls.

He said K P Roy, the owner, immediately turned off the main switch to control the spread and his workers started shifting the materials. Meanwhile, Rajeev informed the fire department. “If he hadn’t alerted others on time, the fire might have caused grave tragedy,” said an onlooker. The top floor had stacks of plastic bands used to align shirt collars and rolls of threads. The building also stocked sewing machine oil. 

“I asked my colleague to take a few buckets of water in the hope to prevent the spread of the fire, but everything went in vain. The fire gradually spread through the materials and reached nearby rooms. It took around half an hour for the fire engines to reach the spot through the narrow roads,” Rajeev said.     

The 2700 sq ft shop was established in 1961. But the building was even older than the shop. The current owners, K P Francis and K P Johny bought the shop in early 2000. The duo had stocked materials for the festive season and are reported to have lost several lakhs worth of materials.

