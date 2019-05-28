Home Cities Kochi

Dist administration intensifies pre-monsoon cleaning drive

The Ernakulam district administration has intensified its efforts to complete the pre-monsoon cleaning drive on time by co-coordinating with various departments concerned.

Published: 28th May 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 07:06 AM

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam district administration has intensified its efforts to complete the pre-monsoon cleaning drive on time by co-coordinating with various departments concerned.  It has entrusted the Deputy Collectors with the task of completing the work in various taluks. The Assistant District Collector also instructed the heads of the departments like Poverty Alleviation, Minor Irrigation, Haritha Keralam, Suchitwa Mission and panchayats to complete the cleaning of ponds, canals, wells and other water bodies in various local bodies in a time-bound manner.

“The steps for attracting more people to rainwater harvesting should be taken by the respective departments. The canals should be cleaned by respective local bodies,” said Assistant Collector M S Madhavikutty.

A meeting was held at District Collectorate on Monday to review the progress of pre-monsoon cleaning programmes in the district. The meeting also discussed the preparations made for meeting emergency situations, axing down of branches of trees which pose a threat to commuters and installation of signages and warning boards near deep water bodies and beaches.

TAGS
pre-monsoon cleaning drive Ernakulam district administration

