For the love of plants

Aathira Haridas

Express News Service

KOCHI: For 24-year-old Aarcha Ambedkar, plants are her world. Not a window sill has been spared in her home and a plant sits comfortably at each window. There is an air plant which grows in her room, where she used to hang her clothes. Her home bursts with plants. And for this ex-techie, plants have infused in her so much of interest that she has turned her back to a well-paying job to start an entrepreneurship venture of raising plants.

But it wasn’t so until a few months back. It was a visit to Australia to see her sister that changed everything. “There were plants everywhere. Plants have such importance there and people ascribe a lot of things to keeping plants. It purifies the air, brings in a rich, healthy environment and can light up your mood. There are dedicated shops and areas for indoor plants.

It offered a new insight,” she says. It enthused her so much so that she had made up her mind to start raising plants after reaching India. “I had quit my job before leaving for Australia. But I already had another job offer. But when I came back, I knew I had to do this,” she says. And that is how she launched ‘Pots and Pebbles’, her own label of houseplants.

The first thing I did when I reached here was to order a book about houseplants. After I grew confident, I brought in the plants,” she says, having started a dedicated platform for those who fancy having a pet plant. Her fare includes indoor plants such as the succulents, cactus, orchids and creepers. “There is also the air plants, but not many are aware of them. The air plants will grow just like that, all you need to do is hydrate it by spraying water. But the orders are less because it is a bit expensive,” says Aarcha who is an advocate of organic manures.

“Many people ask me if there are hormones or chemical fertilizers that can help the plants grow and flower faster. The market is plenty of such chemicals but I always tell them not to use such chemicals. Only natural potting mixtures should be used,” she says. Aarcha makes her own potting mixture comprising coco peat, cow dung, bone meal powder and such. At a time she has close to 30 plants growing under her care.

“I ensure that the potting mixture is rich and will see the plant well for another six months. With these plants, you need to only use manures once in a while. So I make sure that the plant stays healthy for the first few months. You need to apply manure only after that,” she says.

Although she had started this venture to provide a platform for her mother to shift her career, Aarcha says she has become too engrossed in this new-found love for plants that she is thinking of diversification and staying true to her passion. “People keep asking me why I am not engaged in any other job when I am doing what I am passionate about. I am now thinking of an interior décor store,” she chuckles.