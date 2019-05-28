Living her dream  

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The term ‘aquarelle’ refers to the method of painting with thin, transparent watercolours. Sheetal Shobi, a Class X student, based in Kochi, decided to name her first solo exhibition as ‘Aquarelle’, due to her love for the watercolour medium. “It’s a medium I love to work on,” says Sheetal, who began painting during her kindergarten days and has been pursuing the passion for a decade.

“Four years back, I was part of a group exhibition conducted by one of my teachers,” says Sheetal. “Then, about two years ago, the thought of a solo exhibition came to my mind and it was my dream to conduct one,” she adds. About 30 paintings are being exhibited at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery.

Sheetal’s love for painting took a serious turn when she won a prize in a drawing competition conducted by the Mahatma Public Library, Tripunithura. Her interest was encouraged by her parents and she became a regular face at painting competitions. “The prize was an encouraging one. We supported her so that she could participate in many of the competitions and fortunately, she won prizes in most of them. This exhibition is to showcase her talent to the world” says Shobi Vasudevan, Sheetal’s father. She has won over hundreds of prizes till now.

The themes are mostly related to the rural landscapes and cultural life of Kerala. Sheetal has done a few paintings which are a tribute to nature’s beauty. Though very fond of the watercolour medium, she loves to work with other mediums like pencil and acrylic. Sheetal had the chance to represent Kerala at a few national level painting competitions like the one conducted by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association at New Delhi.

Sheetal is very happy that her dream is now being seen by many people. The exhibition was inaugurated by renowned watercolour artist Sunil Linus De. “My friends and teachers gave me very good feedback about the paintings. It’s great when the public appreciates our efforts. Right now, I haven’t planned for another exhibition or anything in future,” she says. The exhibition will conclude tomorrow.