Home Cities Kochi

Living her dream  

Sheetal Shobi, a Class X student, is conducting her first solo exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery 

Published: 28th May 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The term ‘aquarelle’ refers to the method of painting with thin, transparent watercolours. Sheetal Shobi, a Class X student, based in Kochi, decided to name her first solo exhibition as ‘Aquarelle’, due to her love for the watercolour medium. “It’s a medium I love to work on,” says Sheetal, who began painting during her kindergarten days and has been pursuing the passion for a decade. 

“Four years back, I was part of a group exhibition conducted by one of my teachers,” says Sheetal. “Then, about two years ago, the thought of a solo exhibition came to my mind and it was my dream to conduct one,” she adds. About 30 paintings are being exhibited at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery. 

Sheetal’s love for painting took a serious turn when she won a prize in a drawing competition conducted by the Mahatma Public Library, Tripunithura. Her interest was encouraged by her parents and she became a regular face at painting competitions. “The prize was an encouraging one. We supported her so that she could participate in many of the competitions and fortunately, she won prizes in most of them. This exhibition is to showcase her talent to the world” says Shobi Vasudevan, Sheetal’s father. She has won over hundreds of prizes till now. 

The themes are mostly related to the rural landscapes and cultural life of Kerala. Sheetal has done a few paintings which are a tribute to nature’s beauty. Though very fond of the watercolour medium, she loves to work with other mediums like pencil and acrylic. Sheetal had the chance to represent Kerala at a few national level painting competitions like the one conducted by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association at New Delhi. 

Sheetal is very happy that her dream is now being seen by many people. The exhibition was inaugurated by renowned watercolour artist Sunil Linus De. “My friends and teachers gave me very good feedback about the paintings. It’s great when the public appreciates our efforts. Right now, I haven’t planned for another exhibition or anything in future,” she says. The exhibition will conclude tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aquarelle exhibition Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp